J&K: 2 terrorists shot dead while making infiltration bid

Two terrorists were gunned down while trying to make an infiltration bid at the Machil sector in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists tried to infiltrate into Indian territory in the wee hours of hours, but were spotted and gunned down by the Indian Army.

The infiltration bid comes in the midst of scores of cease fire violations being reported by Pakistan. Pakistan normally resorts to such violations and provides cover fire so that terrorists can infiltrate.

Intelligence Bureau reports had warned about increased attempts by Pakistan to push in terrorists into the Valley before the winter sets in. The Indian Army has been dealing severe blows to terrorists in the Valley. In 2017 alone the number of terrorist deaths have crossed 150.

On Thursday, a key commander of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the mastermind of the Amarnath yatra attack, Abu Ismail was shot dead in a 3 minute encounter by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

OneIndia News