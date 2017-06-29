J-K: 2 jawans injured as Pak again violates ceasefire in Poonch, Army retaliates strongly

Pakistan again on Thursday violated ceasefire along Line of Control in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir targeting Indian positions in Sabjiyan sector injuring two soldiers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Army violated ceasefire on by resorting to firing and shelling on areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, a defence spokesman said.

The Pakistani troops also resorted to shelling and firing along the LoC in Balakote belt of Poonch district, reports said, adding that the shells landed in several villages.

OneIndia News