J-K: 18-year-old ragpicker appointed as Srinagar’s civic brand ambassador

Bilal Dar, an 18-year-old ragpicker who earned his living by cleaning Wular Lake in Bandipora has been appointed as Srinagar Municipal Corp's brand ambassador.

According to Bilal Dar,''There's lot of trash around Wular Lake. It poisons water & disappoints tourists. So I decided to clean it.''

Dar who is a resident of Laharwarpora of Bandipora district earns around Rs 8000 per month.

As a brand ambassador of the SMC, Dar will be given a special uniform and a vehicle to go and meet people in commercial and residential areas.

The development came after deputy chief minister, Nirmal Singh, had last month announced to hire his services.

