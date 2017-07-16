J-K: 18-year-old ragpicker appointed as Srinagar’s civic brand ambassador

Bilal Dar, an 18-year-old ragpicker who earned his living by cleaning Wular Lake in Bandipora has been appointed as Srinagar Municipal Corp's brand ambassador.

J&K:18-yr-old ragpicker who earned his living by cleaning Wular Lake in Bandipora appointed Srinagar Municipal Corp's brand ambassador. pic.twitter.com/FriTFCQvt0 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 16, 2017

According to Bilal Dar,''There's lot of trash around Wular Lake. It poisons water & disappoints tourists. So I decided to clean it.''

Dar who is a resident of Laharwarpora of Bandipora district earns around Rs 8000 per month.

As a brand ambassador of the SMC, Dar will be given a special uniform and a vehicle to go and meet people in commercial and residential areas.

The development came after deputy chief minister, Nirmal Singh, had last month announced to hire his services.

OneIndia News