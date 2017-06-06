J&K: 1 civilian killed in clash between protesters, security forces in Shopian

One civilian was killed in clash between protesters and security forces during cordon operation in Shopian's Ganowpora.

According to sources, the civilian killed has been identified as Adil Farooq who is 17-year-old was a student of class 12th in South Kashmir's shopian district.

Reports said that government forces cordoned off Ganowpora village after inputs about the presence of militants.

However, youth took to streets and clashed with the forces to help the militants escape.

Reports said that Adil suffered a bullet injury during the clashes, following which he was rushed to District Hospital Shopian where he was declared dead on arrival.

OneIndia News