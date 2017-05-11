Ivan D'Souza says Yeddyurappa has no right to talk about corruption

A number of BJP members in the assembly were also imprisoned on corruption charges during his previous rule, D'souza said.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Mangaluru, May 11: BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa had no moral right to bring out a charge sheet  against the Congress government as he himself was facing many  corruption charges even now, Congress chief whip in the state  legislative council Ivan D'Souza said on Thursday.

Yeddyurappa has no right to talk about corruption: D'souza
File Photo of Ivan D'Souza

Addressing a press meet here, he said Yeddyurappa was  currently facing trial in 15 corruption cases and was just out on bail.

A number of BJP members in the assembly were also  imprisoned on corruption charges during his previous rule,  D'souza said.

The Congress government had successfully provided good  governance in the state taking up several development projects in the last four years without giving room for complaints, while the previous BJP government lacked stability and credibility, he said.

PTI 

Read more about:

yeddyurappa, congress, ivan d souza, bjp

Story first published: Thursday, May 11, 2017, 18:36 [IST]
Other articles published on May 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...