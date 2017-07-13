It’s a simple system, rumours are being spread about GST, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 13: In order to quell rumours surrounding the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Union Minister of State for Power Piyush Goyal on Thursday reiterated that it's a simple system and everyone should connect with it.

"It's a simple system. Rumours are being spread that small businessmen will have problems. Everyone should connect with it," Goyal was quoted as saying by ANI.

He stressed that the government took utmost care to make the GST system-driven to provide benefit to all--right from consumers to business houses.

"We've tried to make everything system-driven. Confident that consumers, businessmen and businesses will take benefit out of it," he added.

Few days ago, Goyal called the GST a "game-changer tax reform" and sought cooperation of the business community for its effective implementation.

"This is an opportunity for all of us, so forget the past things and get associated with this new game-changer tax reform which is an honest system," said Goyal.

The new tax regime is system-driven so those who are doing business in fair and honest way won't be harassed by officials, but those who try to evade tax would be caught, the minister said.

"In GST there is no scope for tax evasion as the system is made in such a way that everybody in the chain will have to keep their accounts fair.

But there are some elements everywhere...who believe in malpractices, but the traders and businessmen who believe in fair trade will have to keep such elements away from the system by becoming whistle-blowers," said Goyal.

The minister conceded that there are some genuine issues related to the new tax regime, but assured that they can be solved through dialogue.

