It's Rajinikanth's choice to join politics or not: Stalin

Chennai, May 16: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party on Monday had said it is Tamil superstar Rajnikanth's choice if he wants to join the politics or not.

Working DMK president M K Stalin had said that it is Rajinikanth's fans desire that he should enter the politics but the decision making depends on him whether he wants to get into politics or not.

The leader of the opposition in Tamil Nadu, Stalin had said he does not have any personal views on Thalaiva joining politics.

Rajnikanth, who had supported the DMK-led alliance in 1996, recently termed it as an 'accident' referring to DMK.

Thalaiva meets his fans, reveals his plans

On Monday, during his meeting with his fans in Chennai Rajinikanth broke his silence regarding the much-discussed issue of whether the veteran actor would join politics or not.

In fact, the 66-year-old actor hinted his interest in joining politics. However, Rajinikanth is careful about not joining hands with 'wrong people'.

"If in case I decide to join politics, I won't allow wrong people to join me. I'll keep them away," Rajnikanth told his fans.

Rajinikanth said that it was his 'mistake' to support a political alliance in the past. "I committed a mistake by supporting a political alliance 21 years ago, it was a political accident," he added.

Hundreds of die-hard fans of Tamil superstar met their screen idol in person in Chennai. Long queues of men and women waiting to meet Rajini Sir were taken by photographers of various media outlets.

The Tamil superstar, popularly known as Thalaiva, was dressed in black and greeted his fans with a big Namaste at the public meeting. The fan-star meeting is spread over a period of four days and going to end on May 19.

The meeting between Rajinikanth and his film followers came after a gap of eight years. Thus the mania surrounding the event is huge across Tamil Nadu.

Reports revealed that more than one lakh fans of Rajinikanth are likely to meet the veteran actor during the four-day meeting period.

OneIndia News