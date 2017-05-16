Lalu under IT scanner: Raids on to unearth Rs 1,000 crore worth benami land deals

Raids are being conducted at 21 different locations in connection with benami land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore allegedly involving Lalu Prasad's associates. The raids are being conducted by the Income Tax Department after documents relating to benami land deals concerning Lalu's associates came to light

Raids are being conducted in various places including Delhi and Gurugram. Companies and people associated with Lalu Prasad Yadav have come under the scanner of the Income Tax Department.

The raids come just a few days after Lalu, the former chief minister of Bihar had rubbished allegations regarding his family members being involved in land deals. He had in fact accused the BJP of a witch hunt.

On May 12, addressing a press conference at the party headquartes, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded the Central Government to probe the alleged land deals. The minister had accused Lalu's daughter, Misa Bharti of failing to disclose assets in her election affidavit.

He said the land deals dated back to the time when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister in the UPA government. He also wondered whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would invoke the special law enacted by his goverment in which assets acquired through illicit means are confiscated.

OneIndia News