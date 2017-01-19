IT raids at K’taka Mahila Cong chief, cabinet minister’s houses

Officials from the Income Tax Department carried out raids on properties belonging to a Karnataka minister as well as Karnataka Congress' women's wing president in various locations across the state. Officials attached to the Karnataka-Goa directorate of the IT department carried out raids in Bengaluru, Gokak and Belagavi.

In Belagavi, the residence of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, the president of Congress' women's wing in Karnataka was raided. Karnataka Minister for Small Scale Industries, Ramesh Jarkiholi's properties in Gokak and Bengaluru were also raided. Apart from him, properties of the minister's brother, Lakhan, as well as his associate Ali, were also searched.

Officials scrutinised documents pertaining to tax remittance over suspicion of tax evasion. Apart from his Gokak residence, Ramesh's apartment in Bengaluru was also raided. Officials are yet to complete scrutiny of documents.

The raids come on a day when the Congress in Karnataka has taken to the streets to protest against RBI losing its autonomy to the union government as part of AICC's nationwide protest.

