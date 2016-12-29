It is official: Islamic State recruit from Maharashtra Aman Tandel is dead

Mumbai, Dec 29: Aman Tandel, one of the four youths from Kalyan, Maharashtra, who joined the Islamic State in Syria, has been killed. OneIndia had reported on November 29 that Tandel had been killed and that the information was being verified by the Indian security agencies.

[Also Read: 4 ISIS recruits: 2 dead, 1 returned, 1 to go]

The news of Tandel's death was made known to his family by a caller from Syria. It is believed that a man of Turkish origin had called the Tandels and informed them about his death.

While there was no official confirmation, Indian security agencies now say that he has indeed died in Syria.

Tandel, who went by the alias Abu Umar Al Hindi, was killed in an air strike in Syria on November 26. The caller of Turkish origin informed the family about the same on November 28, following which Indian agencies began investigations into the matter.

On December 28, several pro-IS sites hailed him as a 'martyr'.

1 to go:

Tandel had left for Syria in 2015 along with Areeb Majeed, Shaheem Tanki and Fahad Shaikh. It may be recalled that Majeed returned to India. He had said that he was given menial jobs to do and was treated shabbily, as a result of which he returned to India.

Another youth, Shaikh who is in Syria, had few months ago called his parents and told them he was happy. "I am happy doing Jihad," he allegedly told his parents at Kalyan over phone.

Shaikh during his conversation said that the other operative Tanki was dead. He confirmed the news stating that Tanki had died in an air strike in Syria.

OneIndia News