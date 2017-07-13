IT employee commits suicide in Pune over job insecurity

A software engineer jumped to death in the early hours of Wednesday from the hotel terrace where he had been staying for the last three days in Pune over job insecurity in IT sector, reports said.

He was identified as Gopikrishna Durgaprasad (25) from Andhra Pradesh, said assistant police inspector (API) Dilip Jaisingkar of Vimantal police station. He was provided with accommodation at a hotel in Viman Nagar by his company, where he wrote a suicide note and inflicted 25 cuts on his left wrist with a knife. When that did not work out, he went to the terrace of the four-storied hotel and jumped to his death, said police.

A note accessed by Hindustan Times, written and signed in English, that Gopikrishna left behind read, "In IT there is no job security. I'm worried a lot about my family". The note was found in his hotel room, according to the police.

As the police were in the process of registering the case the name of the company he was working for was not available.

The incident occurred amid massive lay-offs by IT companies in Pune. The IT employees are now in the process of forming a union to stand up against such practices by IT companies.

OneIndia News