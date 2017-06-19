IT dept seizes properties of Misa Bharti, her husband under Benami Act

Income Tax department on Monday has seized benami properties of RJD lawmaker Misa Bharti, her husband Shailesh Kumar and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Bharti was issued 2 summons to appear before Delhi investigation wing of IT dept but failed to appear. IT had seized properties raided in May.

The couple allegedly have links with a firm -- Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited-- which is suspected to have entered into benami deals for purchase of a farm house in Delhi's Bijwasan area.

As per Benami Act, they will be given 90 days time to explain alleged benami transactions failing which the income tax department will start tax realisation and confiscation process.

OneIndia News