ISRO's South Asian satellite GSLV-F09 blasts off from Sriharikota successfully

India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-the South Asia Communication Satellite- was launched from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on Friday.

GSLV-F09 mission is the eleventh flight of GSLV and its fourth consecutive flight with the indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS).

Seven of the eight SAARC countries--India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives, are a part of the project. Pakistan had decided to opt out, stating "it has its own space programme."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on the historic moment.

Successful launch of South Asian Satellite is a historic moment. It opens up new horizons of engagement: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/GpCDgN8HDF — ANI (@ANI_news) May 5, 2017

What is GSAT-9 ?

GSAT-9 is a Geostationary Communication Satellite with the objective to provide various communication applications in Ku-band with coverage over South Asian countries.

GSAT-9 is configured around the ISRO's standard I-2K bus, with lift off mass of 2230 kg.

The main structure of the satellite is cuboid in shape built around a central cylinder with a mission life of more than 12 years.

The satellite, costing around Rs 235 crore, is meant for providing communication and disaster support, connectivity among the countries of South Asia region. Its mission life will span 12 years.

