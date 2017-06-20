ISRO to launch Cartosat-2, 29 nano satellites on June 23

Chennai, June 20: Earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 series weighing 712 kg and 29 foreign, one Indian with its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will be launched on Friday at 9.29 a.m. from the Sriharikota rocket port.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the PSLV rocket's XL variant is expected to lift off on Friday morning.

The 30 satellites will together weigh 243 kg and the total weight of all the 31 satellites, including Cartosat, is about 955 kg, ISRO said.

The rocket will sling the satellites into a 505 km polar sun sunchronous orbit (SSO).

The co-passenger satellites comprise 29 nano satellites from 14 countries - Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, and the US as well as one Indian nano satellite.

As part of the commercial arrangements between ISRO's commericial arm, the Antrix Corporation Ltd and the international customers, 29 international customer nano satellites will be launched.

IANS