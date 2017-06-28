ISRO to launch GSAT-17 communication satellite from French Guiana

Chennai, June 28: India on Thursday will augment its fleet of communication satellites with the launch of GSAT-17 through Ariane 5 rocket, said the European Space Agency Arianespace.

The rocket is expected to blast off from the European spaceport in French Guinea with GSAT-17 and Hellas Sat 3-Immarsat S EAN. The total weight to be lifted by the rocket will be 10,177 kg or just over 10 tonne.

"GSAT-17, to be deployed from Ariane 5's lower passenger position, was built by the Indian Space Research Organisation to strengthen its current fleet of 17 telecommunications satellites. The spacecraft's separation will occur approximately 41 minutes after lift-off," Arianespace said.

According to ISRO, GSAT-17 is configured around I-3K extended bus with a lift-off mass of about 3,477 kg. GSAT-17 carries Payloads in Normal C-band, Extended C-band and S-band to provide various communication services.

GSAT-17 also carries equipment for metereological data relay and satellite based search and rescue services being provided by earlier INSAT satellites, ISRO said.

