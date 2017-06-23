ISRO crosses 200 mark in launching foreign satellites

Written by: IANS
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), June 23: With 29 foreign satellites into orbit on Friday, the Indian space agency crossed the double century mark in launching foreign satellites belonging to overseas customers.

ISRO's PSLV C38 carrying earth observation satellite Cartosat-2 Series along with 30 co-passenger satellites of various countries, lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota on Friday. PTI Photo
ISRO successfully launched Cartosat-2 series satellite along with 30 co-passenger satellites on Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 09.29am.

The rocket's main cargo was India's 712 kg Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation with a design life of five years. One of the 30 co-passenger satellites was an Indian nano satellite NIUSAT.

The rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle's (PSLV) put into orbit 29 nano satellites from 14 countries - Austria, Belgium, Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and the US - on Friday.

Around 16 minutes after lift-off, the rocket placed Cartosat-2 Series Satellite in orbit.

ISRO started launching foreign satellites in 1999. Excluding Friday's launch ISRO has launched 180 foreign satellites, said S. Rakesh the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Antrix Corp, the commercial arm of ISRO.

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 13:04 [IST]
