Isolated by party, BJD's Jay Panda likely to join BJP

Owing to differences in the party and its leadership, Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant Panda is all set to join the BJP. Removed from key party posts and sidelined by Naveen Patnaik Jay Panda is likely to join the BJP soon.

The Lok Sabha MP from Kendrapara was removed from the post of BJD's spokesperson unceremoniously in May. On May 31 eggs were thrown at Jay Panda a during the inauguration of a drinking water project in Odisha's Mahanga making the rift in the party public. Jay Panda was removed from the BJP parliamentary party spokesperson post two months after Patnaik asked party members to introspect following BJP's abysmal performance in the local body polls where BJP demolished it.

Jay Panda's isolation from the BJD started after a one-liner signed by party vice-president and Food Supplies Minister Suryo Patro in May said that Panda had been removed the post with immediate effect. Jay Panda had claimed that he was neither consulted nor kept in the loop about this decision by the party.

His proximity to the BJP combined with an opinion piece that he wrote after Patnaik's message to 'introspect' worsened matters between him and the Odisha Chief minister. While Jay Panda has time and again refuted rumours of him joining the BJP or pressing his party to support BJP, he is expected to resign from BJD following differences.

