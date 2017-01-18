Islamic State operative nabbed in Hyderabad

Hyderbad, Jan 18: The National Investigation Agency has arrested Mohammad Irfan from Hyderabad from Hyderabad for his alleged connections with an Islamic State module.

Investigations revealed that Irfan along with the other accused took part in searching for hideouts to conduct training programmes.He had searched for safe houses in the outskirts of Hyderabad along with another accused Muzaffer Hussain Rizwan, the NIA states.

On the instructions of another accused Mohammed Ibrahim Yazdani, Irfan collected the explosives, the NIA also states.

He is also alleged to have gone to Ananthapur town to collect explosive material. The accused persons according to the NIA had planned on carrying out attacks in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is said that they had planned on targeting police stations in particular.

Investigations in this case have been going on since the past year. Acting on a tip off the NIA had arrested several persons from Hyderabad in June 2016. The probe revealed that this self styled module of the IS wanted to rope in several youth to carry out attacks in Hyderabad and several places in Andhra Pradesh.

OneIndia News