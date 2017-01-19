ISI's train terror: Probe leads are positive, say R&AW, NIA

New Delhi, Jan 19: A team of the Research and Analysis Wing which along with the National Investigation Agency questioned three suspected Inter-Services Intelligence agents, in connection with a train mishap case, have got some positive leads. The trio were questioned after the Bihar police revealed that the November 20, Bihar-Patna Express mishap was possibly an ISI sponsored operation.

The police had arrested Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar Patel and Mukesh Yadav on the suspicion that they were responsible for the train accident. It was further revealed that they were acting at the behest of Brajesh Giri, an ISI stooge based out of Nepal.

An official with the NIA informed OneIndia that the leads are positive. There appears to be some connection between these persons and the train accident. We also questioned them if they had a role to play in other train accidents too.

The trio during the questioning provided information about two other persons-- Gajendra Sharma and Rakesh Yadav believed to be hiding in East Champaran. However, for the police to crack this case, they would need to find and arrest Giri.

Indian agencies are already in touch with authorities in Nepal to help find this man.

It is suspected that the ISI had hatched a plan to trigger-off train accidents in India. The recent train accidents at Bihar or Kanpur have been major ones.

Despite months of investigation, no concrete reason has been ascertained as to why these accidents took place.

Investigators say that they are trying to check if any of these persons had carried out an explosion on the tracks so that it led to a derailment. Further the probe agencies are also checking if the tracks were meddled with to cause the train accident.

OneIndia News