ISI's "burn Kashmir" budget for 2016-17 was Rs 800 crore

The years 2016 and 2017 saw huge amounts of cash coming into Jammu and Kashmir through illegal channels. While the transfer of funds had slowed down after the decision on demonetisation was made, a large chunk of the cash that came in before that accounted for nearly Rs 800 crore.

This money was sent to fuel the unrest and was part of the ISI's "burn Kashmir," budget. While it must be noted that the fund flow slowed down after November, terrorists however took to bank robberies to overcome that deficit.

While tracking the money trail, it was found that a chunk of the cash was moved through hawala routes. There was also a considerable amount of money that was sent in through the terrorists.

Terrorists were told to carry large chunks of cash and hand deliver the same to the touts of the separatists who would wait at the border to receive them. While money was used to pay off the stone pelters, there was also a large chunk that was spent on propaganda. Payments were paid to spread propaganda through social media and messaging applications. There was also money that had been paid to raise Islamic State flags in the Kashmir Valley, an Intelligence Bureau officer said

OneIndia News