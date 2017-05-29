ISC Results 2017 to be declared today at this time, how to check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare ISC Results 2017 today. The CISCE Board is expected to announce the results by 3 pm. Students who took the examination can check the results on the official website of the board.

The ISCE, ISC results date was confirmed by the CISCE board recently via a notification. The results will be available on cisce.org.

How to check ISC Results 2017

Go to the official website of CISCE, cisce.org

Click on Results 2017

Click on ISC

Enter your Unique ID and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen

Submit

View your resultsw

Take a printout

