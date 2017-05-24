ISC, ICSE Results 2017: CISCE to release 10th and 12th result notification in day or two

The ISC, ICSE Results 2017 will be out soon and students can expect a notification in the next two days. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon release the results of ICSE Secondary (Class 10th) Examinations 2017 and ISC Senior Secondary (Class 12th) Exams 2017.

Recently a notification was released on the board's website stating that an official notification regarding the results would be available 48 hours in advance.

CISCE board had released the notification on its official website stating that the

Students can expect a result notification in a day or two. Students can check the same on www.cisce.org.

Students are advised to visit the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for the updates related to ICSE Class 10th Exams 2017 and ICSE Class 12th Exams 2017.

OneIndia News