Is there a possibility of patch-up between Mulayam, Akhilesh? This SP leader thinks so

Lucknow, Jan 14: Now, even when Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav don't think that they could possibly call for a truce, one party leader is still hoping against hope for a reunion of sort between the feuding factions.

Gaurav Bhatia, the official face of the ruling SP on most English news television channels, on Saturday told reporters that 'differences' between father and son is likely to be resolved.

"I am sure that soon differences will be sorted out and both Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav will campaign together," said Bhatia.

In has been a while since the father and son are involved in a bitter public battle to control the reins of the 25 years old political outfit. Political pundits say in all likelihood SP is heading towards a split in the coming days.

In fact, the Election Commission on Friday reserved its order on allotting the SP's symbol-'cycle', which has been claimed by both Mulayam and Akhilesh.

The EC has announced the polling dates for UP earlier this month. The state will go to elections in seven phases. The polling dates are February 11, February 15, February 19, February 23, February 27, March 4 and March 8, 2017. Counting of votes will take place on March 11, 2017. The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha consists of 403 assembly seats.

