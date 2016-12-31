Is the Yadav family feud for real? Leaked mail says it is an orchestrated drama

Lucknow, Dec 31: Is the Yadav war in Uttar Pradesh for real or one big drama. There is an email that is doing the rounds which suggests that this is a completely orchestrated incident aimed at consolidating Akhilesh Yadav's clean image.

The mail dated July 24 said to be from Steve Jarding, the poll strategist of the Samajwadi Party, gives a different take to the ongoing tussle that the public has been witnessing.

While OneIndia cannot vouch for the authenticity of the email, it would still be interesting to see what it has to say. The mail reads, "Orchestrate a family feud scenario. Implicate the uncle, consolidate Yadav Jr's clean image and project as future head of the party."

He explains in the mail that this step should be taken in order to push the party's publicity and capture media space.

On Twitter, many have been raising doubts about this feud. Questions about this being nothing but a drama too have been raised on the social media. The mail in circulation also speaks about expediting outdoor brand promotions.

"Any word on the infra projects discussion? Need to put them together and have multiple inaugurations," the mail also read.

OneIndia News