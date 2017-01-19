Is the terrorist slain in Kashmir Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi's nephew?

Investigations are on to find out if the terrorist slain on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir is the nephew of the dreaded Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi. Earlier on Thursday, security forces gunned down Abu Musaib, a Lashkar-e-Tayiba militant in an encounter that broke out in the Hajin area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Sources say that the information they have on Musain suggests that he may be Lakhvi's nephew. Sources add that Musaib is Lakhvi's brother's son. We are, however, verifying this information further, the officer also informed.

Musaib was a wanted terrorist and his killing comes as a great relief for the security forces. As the operational commander of the LeT in Bandipora district, Musaib was involved in the killing of many members of the security forces. A police official informed that he was the leader of the module and had led several operations. He has been in Bandipora for nearly three years now, sources also informed.

Lakhvi is the chief of operations in the LeT is second only to Hafiz Saeed. Lakhvi has been the force behind the LeT Kashmir battle. He has sent several of his relatives into the battle field in Kashmir. Lakhvi in fact lost both his sons in the Kashmir battle. His two sons, Abu Qasim and Abu Qateel were killed in an encounter by the Indian armed forces nearly 10 years ago. He had at that time told his wife not to lose heart and also told her to run a camp for those widows who had lost their husbands in the Kashmir battle.

OneIndia News