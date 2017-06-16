'Is sting proof of AIADMK MLAs taking a bribe?' asks TN speaker, DMK stages walkout

The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu assembly, DMK staged a walkout for the second day over AIADMK MLA bribery row. DMK MLAs staged a walkout after assembly speaker Dhanapal raised questions whether a CD containing a sting operation was proof enough in the bribery row.

Led by the leader of opposition M K Stalin, DMK MLAs staged a walkout holding copies of CD containing a sting operation telecast by a news channel. "Despite conveying to the Speaker that I have proof of AIADMK MLAs accepting that they were given bribes in money and gold, the speaker is disallowing a discussion over the matter. The bribery row is a shame for the entire state," said M K Stalin speaking to the media after walking out of the assembly.

For three days now the issue of AIADMK MLA bribery row has rocked the Tamil Nadu assembly. While the DMK MLAs were evicted on day one of the session, MLAs staged a walkout on Thursday and Friday. Issues like drought relief and fishermen concerns are plaguing the government and needed to be discussed during the 24-day session. However, apart from the tabling of GST bill amid uproar, the assembly has only seen disruptions and walkouts.

OneIndia News