Is RSS expanding its Sangh in Jammu?

New Delhi, May 17: To expand its organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh is going to conduct its annual review meeting in Jammu, according to the reports. It is the first time that RSS is holding the meeting in Jammu.

Pant Pracharak, an annual affair that takes stock of the year in the Sangh is going to be conducted in Jammu, an RSS sources said. It also said that the Sangh is looking to send out a strong message to the separatist in Kashmir that J&K is an integral part of India.

Issues related to CRPF jawans and stone-pelting in the state are likely to be discussed at the annual meeting, adding that Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president Amit Shah and Vishva Hindu Parishad leaders will attend the three-day meeting which is scheduled from July 18 to 20.

Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Manmohan Vaidya said that the annual review meeting in held in July every year but the venue changes accordingly, and it will be in Jammu this year.

He added that it is just a review meeting where the Sangh will hold discussions on various camps that were organised by RSS and its other activities. He clarified that it is not a decision-making meeting. According to sources, the incidents of stone-pelting and attacks of CRPF jawans in Jammu will be the key points of discussion during the meeting.

Vaidya hinted that if the stone-pelting and CRPF jawans issue are a cause of concern then it will be discussed. He said that speculations should not be drawn from the choice of Venue.

OneIndia News