IS recruit Tabrez had deposited money into bro's a/c for air travel

Mumbai, Dec 19: To facilitate his and friend's journey to Egypt, ISIS recruit from Mumbra Tabrez Tambe had deposited Rs 5.17 lakh in his brother's bank account before leaving the country in January, ATS officials said on Monday. Tambe had had left in January along with his friend Ali Al Shahri, a Saudi national.

Tambe was detained in Libya recently. Few days before his journey to join the terror group, Tambe had deposited Rs 4.20 lakh on January 5 and Rs 97,000 on January 8 in his brother Saud Tambe's account with a private bank. The money was meant for their ticket fare for Mumbai to Cairo, Cairo to Dar-E-Salaam and back, Cairo to Khartoum and back, according to the officials.

Tambe was to undertake the Cairo to Khartoum journey alone as Ali was to travel separately. ATS is investigating whether the duo undertook their planned journeys or not. Ali, who was Tambe's friend since they worked together in Saudi Arabia, had indoctrinated Tambe and also visited India later. It is also revealed that Ali had sent Rs 26,883 to Tambe through Western Union Money Transfer in November 11 this year.

ATS is investigating the purpose of the transaction. Investigation is conducted into visa applications (of Tambe and Ali) for Egypt which were made through a Delhi-based travel agency and ticketing done by a famous travel company which has its office in Gurgaon (and) regarding transaction through Western Union Money Transfer, ATS officials said in a press statement.

PTI