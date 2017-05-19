Is Rajinikanth under immense pressure to join politics?

Bengaluru, May 19: Close friend of Rajinikanth, Raj Bahadur, who worked with him in the 1970s in the then Bangalore Transport Service, Bengaluru, Karnataka, said that the veteran actor is "under tremendous pressure" to join politics after the demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa last year.

[Also Read: Is Subramanian Swamy scared of Rajinikanth joining politics?]

"He (Rajinikanth) won't disappoint 7-crore Tamilians," Bahadur told The Hindu. Bahadur added that the people of Tamil Nadu want Rajinikanth to join politics.

"I have never seen him so tense. He expressed serious concern for the people of Tamil Nadu after the death of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Jayalalithaa. There is immense pressure on him from people and his fans to enter politics. Many, including me, want him to start his own party."

Bahadur said Rajinikanth recently came to Bengaluru to attend a wedding. In fact, during one of his meetings with his fans in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the superstar hinted at joining politics.

However, it was an "ambigious" statement and the 66-year-old did not confirm whether he was soon going to take a plunge into politics.

"If God willing, I may enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people," Rajinikanth said.

Since then, speculations are rife if the actor is planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. On Wednesday, when reporters asked him if he was considering joining the saffron party, Rajinikanth simply refused to comment.

OneIndia News