Is Rajinikanth joining politics? Rumours rife after Thalaiva agrees to meet fans

Chennai, May 11: The fans of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth have been eagerly waiting to meet their 'idol' for the last eight years. Finally, their wait is over. Yes, reports say after an eight year gap, Rajinikanth will meet his fans for four days in Chennai next week starting from May 15.

The actor will meet his die-hard fans in "batches", between May 15 and 19, sources close to him said.

The 66-year-old Kabali star will not hold any discussions with the fans, but will only pose for photographs with them, the sources said. As Rajinikanth has agreed to meet his fans, rumour mill has been in overdrive suggesting that the veteran actor might be joining politics soon.

Every time, Rajinikanth makes a public appearance, reports start flooding that the actor might take a plunge in politics--a step every Rajini fan and all political parties want him to take.

His fans have often asked their 'Thalaivar' (leader) to take the political plunge, even as he has been wooed by many political parties on account of his mass appeal.

Invitations have been sent to respective fan clubs to attend the various sessions allotted to them between May 15 and 19.

The actor was slated to hold a similar meeting last month, but had postponed it on a request made by them for individual photographs for which more number of group interactions was required.

The last such meeting with fans was in 2009, post his Sivaji success.

OneIndia News