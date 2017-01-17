Is Punjab BJP in trouble?

The BJP state chief has offered to resign over difference of opinion on selection of candidates, making the rift in the party public

Written by:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Even before it can fight the elections in Punjab, the BJP is fire-fighting dissent in its state unit. Senior leaders of Punjab BJP unit have chosen to quit from the party over difference of opinion on selection of candidates. Disappointed over ticket distribution, the state's chief Vijay Sampla offered to resign. The union minister sent out his resignation to BJP National president Amit Shah, making the rift in the party public.

Is Punjab BJP in trouble?
BJP National President Amit Shah holds a sword as Deputy chief minister Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP punjab president Vijay sampla look on during a Booth Workers Samellan in Jalandhar in this photograph taken in November 2016. Photo credit: PTI

Senior leaders such as Mohan Lal and Satpal Gosain also decided to quit the party following differences putting the BJP in a spot ahead of assembly elections.

Sampla announced his decision to resign from both the posts he holds hours after the BJP announced more candidates for the polls on Monday. The party announced six candidates on Monday and their selection of Som Prakash from Fagwara constituency is said to have irked Sampla. The BJP however, is downplaying the rift.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

bjp, punjab, punjab assembly elections 2017, amit shah

Other articles published on Jan 17, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 