Is Punjab BJP in trouble?

Even before it can fight the elections in Punjab, the BJP is fire-fighting dissent in its state unit. Senior leaders of Punjab BJP unit have chosen to quit from the party over difference of opinion on selection of candidates. Disappointed over ticket distribution, the state's chief Vijay Sampla offered to resign. The union minister sent out his resignation to BJP National president Amit Shah, making the rift in the party public.

Senior leaders such as Mohan Lal and Satpal Gosain also decided to quit the party following differences putting the BJP in a spot ahead of assembly elections.

Sampla announced his decision to resign from both the posts he holds hours after the BJP announced more candidates for the polls on Monday. The party announced six candidates on Monday and their selection of Som Prakash from Fagwara constituency is said to have irked Sampla. The BJP however, is downplaying the rift.

OneIndia News