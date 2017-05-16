Is JDU-RJD alliance over? Lalu Yadav congratulates BJP on 'new alliance partner'

The Chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday took to Twitter to drop hints of a possible shift in alliance partners in Bihar. The former Chief Minister congratulated 'BJP for its new alliance partners' giving rise to speculations that there may be a split in his alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United).

BJP को नए Alliance partners मुबारक हों। लालू प्रसाद झुकने और डरने वाला नहीं है।जबतक आख़िरी साँस है फासीवादी ताक़तों के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ता रहूँगा। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 16, 2017

Accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies, Lalu said that he would continue his fight against fascist forces. "BJP is not brave enough to silence Lalu Yadav. If you stifle one Lalu's voice, crores of Lalu Yadavs will emerge across the country. I am not scared of anyone," Lalu said.

In a series of tweets, Lalu Yadav accused the BJP and 'BJP-sponsored media' of targeting him. The highlight of his tweets was congratulating BJP for a new alliance partner. The tweet gave way to speculations that the RJD-JDU alliance was heading for a split.

Quick contradiction

As soon as news of Lalu Prasad Yadav congratulating BJP made it to the headlines, the RJD leader posted another tweet to clarify. Yadav claimed that that 'Mahaghatbandhan' was intact. "Do not be very happy. We are yet to unite with like-minded ideological units. I am not scared of BJP or its supporters," he said.

ज़्यादा लार मत टपकाओ।गठबंधन अटूट है।अभी तो समान विचारधारा के और दलो को साथ जोड़ना है।मै BJP के सरकारी तंत्र और सरकारी सहयोगियो से नही डरता https://t.co/eh9hUexU0t — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 16, 2017

The leader added that the BJP and RSS were scared of him and that pressure was being built on him to stop him from exposing their scams and lies.

