Is Islamic outfit Sathya Sarani involved in ‘forced conversions’?

On Wednesday the BJP in Kerala demanded that the National Investigation Agency probe into the activities of the Sathya Sarani, an Islamic centre in Mallapuram, Kerala. The charge levelled was that the institute was indulging in large-scale conversions and was even backed by fundamentalist group Popular Front of India.

A memorandum was submitted to the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking an in-depth probe into the activities of the institute. While there have been scores of allegations made against institute in the past, the group itself has denied all such allegations.

The group in fact on its website states that Christian missionaries are targetting poor Muslims in different parts of the state.

"They are brainwashed and driven to Christianity exploiting their poverty and lack of religious awareness. Sathya Sarani identifies such people and brings them back to their faith," claims the institutes's website.

Sathya Sarani's office is situated at Cherani near Manjeri, Kerala which is a Muslim-dominated are. Locals say that there is a bit of mystery around this organisation. The lane that lead up to the organisation's office is blocked for the public.

This was visible during an August event when members of a Hindu group were barred from taking out a march to the office of the Sathya Sarani. The Popular Front of India under which the Sathya Sarani functions, had even said that it would protest any such march. Hindu group Aikya Vedi which planned the march however sought to know why was there so much secrecy around this organisation.

BJP's chief in Kerala Kummanam Rajasekharan has termed the organisation as illegal and demanded that it be shut down immediately. He has branded the institute as a centre for large-scale conversions which is also promoting extreme religious ideology.

In August, Kottayam resident had moved the Kerala high court stating that his daughter was in the custody of the organisation.

The court had directed the state police chief to ensure that the girl does not leave the country to join any terror outfit. Based on the directive, the police conducted a raid, but failed to find the 23-year-old girl. The high court was also seized off a similar matter filed by a person from Thiruvananthapuram.