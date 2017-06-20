Is Indu Sarkar, a film on Emergency, sponsored by vested interest groups? Congress thinks so

New Delhi, June 20: Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is known for making realistic films, which include award-winning movies like Chandni Bar and Page 3.

However, his latest project, Indu Sarkar, a film on Emergency, depicting the "reign of terror" under then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has come under attack.

The Congress on Monday condemned the alleged "false depiction" in Bhandarkar's film and said the film is "fully sponsored".

However, the Congress did not reveal who has sponsored the film. The filmmaker is known to share close-ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"This film is fully sponsored. The organisation and the individual who are behind the film are known to us. We totally condemn the false depictions in the film," said Congress spokesperson Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The filmmaker is yet to react to the allegations. Bhandarkar on Friday said he made Indu Sarkar as it was important to tell about the Emergency to today's generation.

The trailer of the yet-to-be-released film was unveiled recently. The film revolves around a woman's journey during the Emergency that lasted for 21 months from 1975 to 1977.

The film features Kirti Kulhari in the titular role of a poetess with a speech impediment. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is essaying the character of late politician Sanjay Gandhi. Indu Sarkar will release on July 28.

OneIndia News