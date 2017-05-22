Is Dr Zakir Naik a Saudi national now?

Has controversial Islamic preacher, Dr Zakir Naik been granted citizenship of Saudi Arabia. A report in the Middle East Monitor claims that the preacher wanted in a host of cases by India was given Saudi citizenship.

The report states that the citizenship was given to save him from arrest by the Interpol. However security officials in India were unable to independently confirm the report.

Naik who is facing a host of charges left India last year. The NIA had registered a case against him after one of the Dhaka terror attackers had claimed on his Facebook page that he drew inspiration from Naik's speeches.

Last week a special NIA court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued by other courts in connection with money laundering and conversion cases as well.

Indian officials say that the process to extradite him is still on. We are working on the case and there are some issues that need to be sorted out. India will make a request to the Saudi Arabia government to deport Naik to India for Investigation.

The NIA had issued several summons to Naik, but he failed to turn up. His offer to depose through video conferencing was rejected. It may also be recalled that the tribunal had upheld the ban on Naik's NGO, Islamic Research Foundation.

