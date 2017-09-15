Is Asaram Bapu a ‘donkey’? ‘Fake’ godman claims so

Asaram categories himself as 'Donkey' after being listed in Fake baba's list | Oneindia News

Jaipur, Sep 15: Times are not 'good' for godmen and gurus of India. Since the time self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced for 20 years for raping two of his former followers by a court in Haryana, the entire world of "babas" are going through a turbulent period.

In order to keep their "fiefdom" intact, recently a group of godmen under the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (an apex organisation of Hindu sants (saints) and sadhus (ascetics) in India) came up with a list of "fake" babas to help devotees identify between a real one and a fraud.

On Thursday, during a court appearance in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, when self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu, who is currently facing charge of raping a minor, was asked by a reporter to give his opinion on being listed as one of the fake babas, he angrily replied that he belonged to the category of "donkeys".

The reporter wanted to know that since the parishad had made it clear that Asaram was neither a "saint" nor a "preacher", which category did he belong to.

"The category of donkeys," the self-styled godman said while climbing the stairs of the trial court, where he is being produced on a daily basis in connection with the case.

Asaram had not been talking to the media during his court appearances of late in the wake of a petition filed in the high court, objecting to the presence of his devotees on the court premises.

The parishad has recently come up with a list of "fake babas", cautioning the countrymen against them. The names of Asaram and his son Narayan Sai feature in it

Now, do we need one more list to further categorise our "fake" babas as "donkey" babas too? However, all the while we were thinking that the babas were the ones who were making "donkeys" (fools) out of the devotees.

OneIndia News