Is Akhilesh buying time before declaring alliance with Congress?

Lucknow, Jan 17: After emerging victorious on Monday as the Election Commission awarded 'bicycle'--the symbol of the Samajwadi Party--to Akhilesh Yadav-led faction of the 25-year-old political outfit--the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is maintaining a wait and watch policy. Now, Akhilesh and his supporters will fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017 as candidates of the SP.

As poll pundits are suggesting that the alliance between the SP and the Congress is likely to be formally announced on Wednesday, the UP CM on Tuesday declined to say anything in this regard.

"Please wait for some time," Akhilesh told reporters in Lucknow, when they asked him about his alliance with the Congress.

"Now, I have a big responsibility. My entire energy is focused in winning elections and forming the next government, once again in the state. (Ab badi zimmedari hai, ab hamara saara dhyaan dobara sarkaar banane par hai)," added the 43-year-old politician.

Both Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh are keen to form an alliance before entering the UP's electoral fray. Reports say both Akhilesh and Rahul are likely to campaign together in key assembly constituencies.

If the alliance materialises, the Congress and the SP together will fight against Bharatiya Janata Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

The upcoming UP assembly elections -- scheduled to start from February 11-- is an elaborate affair. The state will go to elections in seven phases. The polling dates are February 11, February 15, February 19, February 23, February 27, March 4 and March 8, 2017.

The counting of votes in the state Vidhan Sabha, consisting of 403 assembly seats, will take place on March 11.

OneIndia News