Irom Sharmila to contest against Manipur CM

Imphal, Jan 4: Manipuri activist Irom Sharmila announced on Wednesday that she will be contesting from the Thoubal constituency against Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh in the upcoming assembly elections.

The 'Iron Lady of Manipur' ended her 16-year fast against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act on August 9, 2016.

Addressing a press conference, Sharmila said that her decision to contest the election was based on to have AFSPA repealed from the state as she felt her prolonged fasting 'campaign' was not yielding any results. She also accused Okram Ibobi Singh for not changing anything to repeal AFSPA during his 15 years of leadership.

In October 2016, Sharmila formed her own party, the Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance, to fight against the elections.

Sharmila, born on March 14, 1972, began her hunger strike on November 2000 and vowed not to eat, drink, comb her hair or look in a mirror until AFSPA was repealed.

Assam Rifles, a unit of the Indian Paramilitary Forces allegedly shot civilians dead while they were waiting for buses at a bus stand in Malon, a town in Imphal valley on November 2, 2000.

Okram has been the chief minister for the last three terms after getting elected from Thoubal constituency. The tenure of the current Manipur assembly ends on March 18, 2017.

