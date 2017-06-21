International Yoga day: Cyclic meditation is PM Modi's favourite

The Yoga teacher of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr HR Nagendra, started a new branch in Delhi's Jor Bagh area. The Yoga branch is less than three kilometres away from his star student's Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi.

But, the motive is not to stay close to the PM to give him personalized lessons regularly. Because PM knows very well what to do, says Dr. Nagendra. He recalled that PM Modi first visited his yoga centre Prashanti in Bengaluru for yoga lessons more than 35 years ago, he told a private TV channel.

Dr. Nagendra admits that he rose to fame due to his association with the PM. He said, his Yoga classes are now oversubscribed and since 2015 the enrollment has increased five times.

Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana is a deemed university in Bengaluru, of which Dr Nagendra is Chancellor.

OneIndia News