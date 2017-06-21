International Yoga Day 2017: Modi, Yogi to lead the charge

International Yoga Day 2017: The third edition of the International Yoga Day will be held today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform yoga along with 51,000 participants in Lucknow, UP.

To mark the importance of Yoga, which began in India 5,000 years ago, Indian missions in the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States, among other countries, will hold programmes on Yoga with participants from various sections of the society.

The first International Yoga Day function held on June 21, 2015, at Rajpath in the national capital witnessed Narendra Modi performing Yoga along with over 200 million people across the country and over 37,000 people in Delhi alone.

Meanwhile the West Bengal government has decided not to observe International Yoga Day 2017 today. The government has decided to hold a separate yoga competition among state schools at a later date. Schools affiliated with Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will observe celebrations.

Things you must not do before Yoga:

Do not drink coffee: It is not advisable to have coffee before Yoga. Caffeine triggers stress reaction in the body like an increased heart rate. This would make you unable to focus or meditate.

Do not eat: Eating before Yoga is not advisable. It would make you lethargic and doing Yoga in such a state will not give you any benefits and your efforts would remain incomplete.

Do not take a shower: Showering before or immediately after Yoga is not advised. It drains away essential energy. A hot shower draws blood from the glands and internal organs of your body to the surface of your skin. Having hold or cold water bath disrupts the body temperature.

OneIndia News