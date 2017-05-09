International Court of Justice stays Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence

In a major development, India on Tuesday obtained a stay at the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav's execution in Pakistan.

#ICJ PRESS RELEASES: #India institutes proceedings against Pakistan and requests provisional measures https://t.co/tYNEF7LY8k pic.twitter.com/sKWX5EmI9N — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) May 9, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also tweeted on this matter saying that she has spoken to the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav and told her about the order of President, ICJ under Art 74 Paragraph 4 of Rules of Court.

She further tweeted,''Harish Salve, Senior Advocate is representing India before International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.''

Jadhav, a retired Indian naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan last year on alleged charges of 'spying'. He was later sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

Jadhav's mother, Avanti Jadhav, filed an appeal last month to stay the death sentence at a higher court in Pakistan.

India had demanded consular access to Jadhav for 16 times so far. Pakistan has denied all requests for access in the case.

India has acknowledged Jadhav as a retired Indian Navy officer, but denied the allegation that he was in any way connected tIo the government.

OneIndia News