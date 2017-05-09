Internal demolition of AAP: Congress comments on Mishra's allegations

New Delhi, May 9: The Congress party on Tuesday alleged that ousted Kapil Mishra allegations on Aam Aadmi Party will lead to internal demolition. It has said that the allegations are the indication of internal demolition.

"I think this is a much larger issue than merely an issue of individual personality. The allegations are extremely serious. It means a demolition and destruction of all the ideas and representation propounded by the AAP. It is not a common allegation," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi told ANI.

Singhvi demanded a detailed enquiry into Mishra's allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and added that the entire fiasco will leave the Delhiites disturbed.

Ousted from the party, Kapil Mishra had levelled allegations corruption charges against AAP convenor Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day Kapil Mishra issued an open letter to Kejriwal and challenged him to contest open elections.

Open letter to Kejriwal to whom Mishra considered his 'guru'.

"I am releasing an open letter for Kejriwal. I am going to file FIRs against the person from whom I have learned to fight against corruption and to take a stand for the truth. He used to be my 'guru' and today I am fighting against him. This is very painful for me but I can't keep quiet. From whom I have learned these things, today I want his blessings for the victory in this war against corruption. I will file FIR against you and I am apologizing for the same," Mishra said.

Mishra added that he was sacked from the cabinet minister post just because he wrote a letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

"If I had not written a letter to the ACB then he would not have sacked me as state cabinet minister. I have many pieces of evidence against Kejriwal. I know Kejriwal will try to give clarification on all the allegations made by me in the Delhi Assembly today and also brand me a liar and corrupt. I know his every tactic. I am taking every next step very cautiously," he added.

Explaining that Kejriwal might remove him as a member of legislative assembly, Mishra said that the move will not affect him and he is ready to quit.

"I am ready to give resignation. I am all alone in this fight and ready to sacrifice everything. But I would like to say that if you have a morality then accept my challenge and contest elections from either of our seats. Do you have the courage to face the people's mandate? If you have a fear of losing seat then contest the election without giving resignation. I am waiting for your reply," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mishra said that he would also go to the Central Bureau of Investigation office.

The suspended AAP leader is also likely to file various FIRs against Kejriwal.

OneIndia News