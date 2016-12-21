Instead of doing work, Kejriwal only makes excuses: Ajay Maken

New Delhi, Dec 21 Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not fulfilling his poll promises of installing CCTV cameras for women safety, saying he only excuses instead of working.

"Delhi has got such a Chief Minister in Kejriwal, who looks for excuses for not doing any work, instead of doing the work he is supposed to do," the Delhi Congress chief told reporters after his party installed 39 CCTV cameras at 22 strategic points in west Delhi's Tri Nagar.

"He had made a slew of promises before coming to power in Delhi, including installation of 10-15 lakh CCTV cameras all over the city for the safety and security of the people, but none of the promises have been fulfilled by him," claimed Maken. Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Maken said that it has not installed even a single CCTV camera, though it has been in power for nearly 20 months.

He also accused Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor, of lowering the status of the Chief Minister's post by his comments on Delhi Police and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that that Congress also criticises Modi's anti-people policies but remains within the framework of the Constitution and never makes any personal attacks.

Noting that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has raised issues of the poor and the farmers time and again inside and outside Parliament, and fought for their rights, Maken said that the Congress is the only political party which works for the interest of the country. On the impact of demonetisation, Maken accused Modi on turning back "the development of the country by 20 years".

"Sales of shopkeepers have been reduced to a mere 10 per cent, while production has come down to just 20 per cent," he said, also raising fear of unemployement over 48 lakh workers of the informal and unorganised sector in the capital due to the measure's faulty implementation.

IANS