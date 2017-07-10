Inspired by TV series, Mumbai woman cooks up 'gangrape' story to 'harass' friend

A college student's claims of being kidnapped and gang-raped in a moving car turned out to be false, claimed the Mumbai police on Monday. The news of the student's assault on July 6 had created a storm over women safety in Mumbai.

After a thorough investigation of CCTV footage, witnesses and questioning of the girl, the police concluded that the woman cooked up the assault story to 'teach her friend a lesson'. The college student had claimed that she was pulled into a car and taken to a secluded place where three men raped her. In her complaint, the girl claimed that she was dropped off at Aksa beach from where she hailed an auto to go home.

Eight special teams were formed to crack the case and within days, the police have concluded that the women, inspired by a television show decided to create a fake rape story to trouble her friend. On examination of CCTV footages, it was learnt that the woman hailed an auto from Marve beach as against her original claims of being at Aksa.

Alos, probing officials noted that the car that was mentioned by the woman did not ply on the said route when CCTV footages were scanned. The police even tracked down the driver fo the auto that the woman had hailed who identified her in return.

When questioned for the second time, the woman confessed that she had made up the story after watching a television series where a rape case witness is questioned for days at a stretch and wanted to put her friend through the same. In her original complaint, the woman had claimed that the trio that abducted her kept telling her, "we asked you to stay away from him". She has been let off with a warning, according to reports.

OneIndia News