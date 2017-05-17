INS Sharda of Indian Navy foils piracy attempt on LV Lord Mountbatten in Gulf of Aden

Indian Navy's MARCOS team supported by armed helicopter conducted the search operations.

By:
INS Sharda, an Offshore Patrol Vessel of Indian Navy foiled a piracy attempt on LV Lord Mountbatten in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday, according to media release.

INS Sharada received a distress call by MV Lord Mountbatten, a Liberian-registered ship. Sharda arrived in the area and noticed two dhows along with eight skiffs. Indian Navy's MARCOS team supported by armed helicopter conducted the search operations. Absence of fishing gears on the skiffs indicated piracy-related intentions. One high caliber AKM rifle and one loaded magazine (28 rounds) have been confiscated.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 16:28 [IST]
