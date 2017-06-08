Injured Gujarati sailor to be brought back fom Somalia

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that the Indian mission in Kenya is trying to bring back an injured Gujarati sailor who is admitted to a hospital in Somalia.

Hamid Juneja, 30, went to Somalia aboard the Sri Lankan ship Fahad. He broke his leg and suffered other injuries while unloading cargo on May 21, in Kisamayu in Juba district. He was first hospitalised at Kismaayu General Hospital was later admitted to the Turkish Hospital in the Somalian capital Mogadishu.

An organisation of sailors had written to Swaraj seeking her help in the case.

"On learning about this accident, Hamid Juneja was got admitted and operated upon in Turkish hospital in Mogadishu," Swaraj tweeted.

"Our mission officials are in touch with Hamid's family to facilitate his return to India with a nurse," she said. Swaraj also appreciated Indian High Commissioner Suchitra Durai and her team for helping him.

PTI