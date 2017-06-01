Infiltration bids have reduced after surgical strikes: Rajnath

New Delhi, June 1: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday sent a strong message across by saying that no compromise will be made with national respect at the Border Security Force's investiture ceremony in Delhi.

Lauding the Indian Army for its efforts, Rajnath said that attacks and infiltration attempts have reduced since India's surgical strike on Pakistan."Infiltration bids by terrorists have fallen after the Army carried out the 2016 surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Pakistan to wipe out terror-launch pads. There is a shortfall in infiltration after the surgical strikes," he claimed.

Further he said that "enemies try to spread rumours through social media, I have seen sometimes our jawans, official forward them directly on WhatsApp and Facebook but I appeal the jawans not to forward until its authenticaticated, atleast in nations interest."

I am saying this because you don't just have responsibility of border security, but also responsibility of country's unity and integrity: HM pic.twitter.com/JjOXiCRLHm — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

"I am saying this because you don't just have responsibility of border security, but also responsibility of country's unity and integrity," he added.

The Army had conducted surgical strikes to destroy terror-launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan that resulted in the killing of dozens of militants and their sympathisers in September.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)