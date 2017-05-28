Industrialist Sanjay Mittal kidnapping case: Police arrest two more criminals

Police in Firozabad on Sunday arrested two more criminals from Vicky boxer gang in connection with Industrialist Sanjay Mittal kidnapping case.

During an encounter, the police arrested the criminals, who were also carrying a reward of Rs. 15,000 each.

Mittal was abducted by gun-toting motorcycle-borne criminals in Ferozabad district on Friday. However, he was rescued within seven hours after his kidnapping from Tundla's Basai village.

The incident happened when Sanjay Mittal was on his way to his factory in Nagla Bhau industrial area in Ferozabad when the vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by a motor-cyclist.

OneIndia News