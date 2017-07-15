'Indu Sarkar' row: Filmmaker cancels press conference amid Congress workers' protest

A press conference called by Director Madhur Bhandarkar regarding his upcoming movie 'Indu Sarkar' was cancelled as the Congress party workers created ruckus at a hotel in Pune.

Bhandarkar said the press conference was called off due to protest by the Congress party members.

The film, which is set against the backdrop of the Emergency, has run into controversies. A legal notice was sent to him by a woman who claims to be Sanjay Gandhi's daughter, however, Bhandarkar said a formal reply has been sent to her. The legal notice alleged that the trailer of the film was misleading in its portrayal of the late Congress leader.

The film has also run into trouble with the CBFC, which has demanded 14 cuts.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he will put a disclaimer in "Indu Sarkar", stating that the film, which is set against the backdrop of the Emergency, is mostly fictional. The filmmaker said due to the controversy, the real story of "Indu Sarkar" was getting lost.

The film stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher and Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury.

