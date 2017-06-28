Byculla prison violence: Indrani's lawyer demands her statement to be recorded

After being accused of instigating a riot in Mumbai's Byculla prison, Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea on Wednesday appeared before the court to testfy about the death of another inmate Manjula Shetye which led to the protests in the jail. The matter also involves Indrani being allegedly assaulted by the prison staff.

Indrani's lawyer demanded that her statement be recorded and medical examination done, said reports.

45-year-old Manjula Shetye was allegedly beaten to death by a sub-inspector and five prison guards. Six prison officers have been suspended in connection with Shetye's death; one of them has been charged with murder.

Mukerjea, accused of mudering her daughter Sheena Bora, has been in the Byculla prison since 2015 and was accused by jail officials of instigating a riot along with other women inmates.

Mukherjea's lawyer on Tuesday claimed she has been assaulted Mumbai's Byculla jail staff and that there were bruise marks on her body. Following the application filed by her lawyer in CBI Special Court, the court had ordered prison authorities to present Indrani before it.

Sheena Bora, 24, the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea from a previous relationship, was allegedly strangulated in a vehicle on April 24, 2012, and later her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the forests near Gagode, in Raigad district adjacent to Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police arrested Indrani, her former driver Shyamvar P. Rai and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in August 2015, and later the CBI nabbed media baron Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's husband, in November, 2016.

